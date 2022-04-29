The Summer Discovery Institute Returns for High School Students

(Courtesy P&HCC)

Free college prep and leadership camp slated for area high school students at Patrick & Henry Community College this summer

Martinsville, VA— This summer, the Summer Discovery Institute (SDI) will return to Patrick & Henry Community College. SDI is a free college prep and leadership camp for area high school students rising ninth through twelfth grades. The camp will run Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 3 PM. The camp starts June 21 and will end July 22.

An information and registration session for those interested in learning more about the camp or signing up will be held on Saturday, May 7 at 9 am or 10:30 am in the Frith Exhibit Hall on P&HCC’s main campus.

The Summer Discovery Institute is an intensive College and Readiness and Leadership camp designed specifically to increase high school success and college admissions. The institute combines hands-on leadership, career, and college prep courses Monday through Thursday. On Friday, students can attend field trips to visit college campuses and participate in volunteer and cultural enrichment experiences.

All camp activities and trips are offered at no cost to families. Transportation to and from camp will be provided throughout the city and county. Breakfast and lunch will be provided daily to students.

“This program just keeps getting better. Each year at SDI, students learn new passions, skills, and talents in areas that pique their interests – things like BioMed, Dance, Graphic Design, or Sports Management to name a few,” says Shanna Francisco-King, Project Director of Pre-College Programs. “Our mission is to make connections and to cultivate students’ success in high school, college, and life.”

Rising seniors may also take classes on completing college applications, admissions and scholarship essays, resumes, and SAT/ACT preparation. Through these courses, seniors will craft a personalized plan to navigate the admission process for the college of their choice.

Applications and additional information for course registrations will be available at the information session. Interested individuals may also call MHC After 3 at 276.656.5489 or email mhcafter3-P&HCC@patrickhenry.edu or call Upward Bound at 276.656.5488 or email upwardbound@patrickhenry.edu.

The camp is made possible through a partnership between Patrick & Henry Community College, MHC After 3, Talent Search, Upward Bound, and Upward Bound Math & Science programs. The Summer Discovery Institute is provided through a partnership of programs that are generously funded by 21st Century Community Learning Centers in the amount of $692,143 for MHC After 3 and the United States Department of Education in the amounts of $277,375 for Talent Search, $312,480 for Upward Bound and $312,480 for Upward Bound Math and Science.