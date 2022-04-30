Husband charged with murder after claim wife died by suicide

Jones County Sheriff’s Office

(GRAY, Ga.) — A husband has been charged with the murder of his wife in Georgia after it was initially claimed in a 911 call that she had died by suicide, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Shyanne Schroeder was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head on March 27, when deputies responded to the call, the sheriff’s office said.

Her husband, Troy Newton Scarborough, of Gray, Georgia, was arrested following his wife’s death and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

However, while he remained in custody, police reviewed the evidence in their investigation and now believe he was responsible for killing Schroeder.

“The responding deputies got the feeling that something wasn’t right about this case, and thankfully they trusted their instincts,” Sheriff Butch Reece said in a statement.

Scarborough was charged Friday with felony murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with his wife’s death.

“I would like to thank our investigators and deputies for all their hard work, without which there may have been a huge miscarriage of justice,” Reece said in the statement. “I also want to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigations for their technical expertise and assistance in this case.”

Scarborough is being held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

