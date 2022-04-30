(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Joseph Anthony Crespo, 69, of Henry, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Aaron Gallant, 68, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Johari Garrison, 45, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Thomas Gibbs, 91, of Bassett, Virginia passed away Monday, April 25, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

H. Harvey Hairfield, 83, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. He was originally from Martinsville. A gathering of friends and family will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Bliley’s Funeral Home in Richmond. The family will lay him to rest with a private service.

Linda Ruth Little, 73, of Martinsville, VA passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date by Norris Funeral Services Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, VA.

Lucy Draper Millner, 88, of Martinsville, transitioned on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Hines Funeral Services, Inc.

Linda Mae Puckett Moore, 93, of Martinsville, VA passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Collinsville Church of Christ. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Moore family.

Dennis Edward Napier, 68, of 320 Janice Dr., Bassett, Va. passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at his residence. A visitation will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Trinity Baptist Church. Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Trinity Baptist Church. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Napier family.

Alfred “Jay” Pennington, 65, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

William E. Price, 87, of Cherry Ridge Blvd, Decatur, Ga., departed from this life on Monday, April 25, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 30,2022, at 11 a.m. at The C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home, 301 Fayette St., Martinsville, Va. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens, Martinsville, Va. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Logan Lee Smith, 18, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Mary Williamson, 84, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements