WHEE sports

Saturday, April 30, 2022
The Nats broke out of an eight game losing streak with a 14-4 win in San Francisco against the Giants last night. The two teams play again today at 4:05 p.m. and the game can be heard on WHEE. The Nats are 7-15 on the season, in last place and 8.5 games behind the Mets in the NL East. The Brewers lead in the NL Central and the Dodgers are first in the NL West. In the American League, The Yankees are in front in the AL East, The Twins are on top in the AL Central and the Angels are atop the AL West.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954.

