Saturday, April 30, 2022
Chance of showers and mostly cloudy with a high of 68 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Discussion:

Thunderstorms are expected on Sunday. Some of these may be strong to severe, producing damaging wind gusts. A warm front across North Carolina early Saturday will lift north through our region tonight, resulting in considerable cloudiness with scattered light rain showers today. A cold front will move across the region Sunday, bringing a good chance for showers and thunderstorms, with few severe storms possible Sunday afternoon. Additional showers and storms are expected Tuesday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
