Community Calendar

Sunday, May 1, 2022
Monday market at Fairystone

Monday, May 2

Small Business Marketing and Online Presence Workshop by MHC Chamber of Commerce from noon to 2 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Tuesday, May 3

Applications for area high school, college students to apply for Piedmont Arts scholarships by 11:59 a.m. at piedmontarts.org/info/art-scholarships.cfm.

Thursday, May 5

Youth climate summit, 2 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Henry County School Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Art at Happy Hour, Thursday, May 5, 2022, 5 – 7 pm, Piedmont Arts, Admission Free. Enjoy happy hour with a casual self-guided tour of the museum’s current exhibits, Looking at Appalachia, Out the Darkness, and No Limits: Brain Injury. Complimentary drinks and light snacks provided by the Piedmont Arts Guild. RSVP by May 4 to 276.632.3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Friday, May 6

Music in the Box, Julianna McDowell: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Black Box Theatre. $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

Saturday, May 7

Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

Tuesday, May 10

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Friday, May 13

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; May 13, 14, 15; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Saturday, May 14

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Tuesday, May 24

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Wednesday, May 25

L.I.F.E. series—Lawn Care: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

Friday, June 3

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

