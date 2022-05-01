(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Joseph Anthony Crespo, 69, of Henry, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Betty Belcher Crowder, 74, of Collinsville, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Aaron Gallant, 68, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Johari Garrison, 45, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Thomas Gibbs, 91, of Bassett, Virginia passed away Monday, April 25, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Linda Ruth Little, 73, of Martinsville, VA passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date by Norris Funeral Services Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, VA.

Alexander Markland, 29, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home in Jacksonville, Fla. He was born in Martinsville. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Naugle Funeral Home and Cremation Services, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dennis Edward Napier, 68, of 320 Janice Dr., Bassett, Va. passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at his residence. A visitation will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Trinity Baptist Church. Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Trinity Baptist Church. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Napier family.

Thomas Penn, 80, of Martinsville, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at SOVAH-Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Cynthia Bowles Shively, 63, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Logan Lee Smith, 18, of Martinsville, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. The funeral will be held Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at True Gospel Baptist Church in Stuart. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow the funeral on Wednesday at True Gospel Baptist Church Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Mary Williamson, 84, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.