Sunday, May 1, 2022
HomeDailiesShowers and thunderstorms likely with a high of 78 today
DailiesNewsLocal

Showers and thunderstorms likely with a high of 78 today

staff
By staff
0
12576
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Discussion:

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning and then thunderstorms are expected. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, producing damaging wind gusts and or hail. A warm front was lifting north through the region this morning, resulting in considerable cloudiness and some patchy fog. A cold front will move across the region today, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a few severe storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Additional showers and storms are expected Tuesday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous articleRapid growth of New Mexico wildfire prompts new evacuation orders
Next articleWHEE sports
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

WHEE sports

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

WHEE sports

POPULAR POSTS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

WHEE sports

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE