Showers and thunderstorms likely with a high of 78 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning and then thunderstorms are expected. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, producing damaging wind gusts and or hail. A warm front was lifting north through the region this morning, resulting in considerable cloudiness and some patchy fog. A cold front will move across the region today, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a few severe storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Additional showers and storms are expected Tuesday.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: