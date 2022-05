David McNew/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — It’s not just regular gas prices that are higher. The rising cost for diesel fuel is having a ripple effect on truck drivers.

The price for a gallon of diesel is $5.32, and that cost could start to trickle down to consumer goods.

