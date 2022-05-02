‘Doctor Strange’ sequel conjuring up better pre-sales than ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness doesn’t open until Friday, but presales for the sequel are already outpacing other hit Marvel movies, Fandango says.

The company announced that the Benedict Cumberbatch sequel, which was previously voted by Fandango users as their most anticipated movie of the summer, is selling five times as many tickets as the 2016 original, Doctor Strange.

Tickets for the upcoming film went on sale April 6, and it has already sold more pre-sale stubs than 2019’s Captain Marvel, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

For the record, Captain Marvel went on to earn over a billion bucks at the box office, while Ragnarok made over $850 million worldwide, and the sequel to Guardians made over $860 million.

In polling those who said they wanted to see Madness, Fandango reported that 93% of its users wanted to see the Multiverse expanded more in the sequel; 92% want to see what happened in the MCU after the events of the hit Spider-Man: No Way Home; and 92% were Cumberbatch fans.

Oh, and since the movie is supposedly chock full of cameos, 85% said that they’re staying off social media until they see Multiverse of Madness for themselves.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

