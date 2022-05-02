In Brief: John Stamos playing Iron Man; ‘Batwoman’ cancelled, and more

John Stamos is staying in the Disney family, with a step into the Marvel Universe. The Big Shots star will voice none other than Iron Man in the second season of the animated Spidey and His Amazing Friends for Disney Junior. The show will also feature the voices of The Goldbergs vet Sean Giambrone as Ant-Man, and Back to the Future‘s Biff Tannen, Tom Wilson, as the villain Sandman…

Deadline is reporting Mr. Robot veteran Christian Slater has joined the star-studded cast of FX’s limited series series Fleishman Is In Trouble. Based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling novel, the show will star Jesse Eisenberg in the title character of Toby Fleishman, who enters the online dating world after his marriage hits the rocks. The cast also includes Adam Brody, Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes…

Legendary comic artist Neal Adams has died at the age of 80, according to his family. Adams is considered to be one of the giants of the so-called Bronze Age of comics of the 1960s and 1970s, and is particularly known for his iconic interpretation of Batman, which helped define the character for subsequent generations of artists and readers. He also is known for drawing Green Lantern and Green Arrow books for DC and The Avengers and X-Men comics for Marvel. Adams earned the industry’s top honor, induction into Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame in 1998…

The CW has clipped Batwoman‘s wings. The news came via a tweet from showrunner Caroline Dries on Friday, who noted, “Just got the sad news that Batwoman will not be seeing [a fourth season]. “I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes.” The series initially starred Ruby Rose as the titular crime fighter, but she was replaced in the sophomore season by Javicia Leslie…

Netflix’s Steve Carrell-fronted comedy Space Force has been brought down to Earth, Variety reports. The expensive-to-produce show, meant to spoof President Trump‘s launching of the sixth military branch, ran for two seasons…

