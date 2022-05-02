Monday, May 2, 2022
Princess Charlotte turns 7: See the new photos taken by Duchess Kate

Samir Hussein/WireImage

(LONDON) — Princess Charlotte is turning 7.

Ahead of their daughter’s birthday, Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared new images of her.

The photos show Charlotte smiling at the camera and posing with her family’s pet dog.

In keeping with the Cambridge birthday tradition, the photos were taken by Duchess Kate over the weekend in Norfolk, where the Cambridges have a country home. The duchess has released a photo of each child on their birthdays each year.

Last week, Duchess Kate also shared photos of her son, Prince Louis, to mark his fourth birthday.

Charlotte’s sixth birthday comes a few days after Prince William and Kate celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.

Charlotte is currently fourth in line to the British throne behind her grandfather, Prince Charles, father, and older brother, Prince George.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

