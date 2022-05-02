‘The Bad Guys’ repeats at #1 at the box office with $16.1 million weekend

Universal Pictures

The Bad Guys topped another slow week the box office. The animated family flick spent its second week at #1, earning an estimated $16 million, bringing its two-week domestic gross to $44.4 million.

Holding onto the runner-up spot for the second straight was Sonic the Hedgehog 2, taking in just under $11.4 million in its fourth weekend of release. The animated film has now collected $160.9 million in North America, passing the original Sonic’s $149 million domestic total. However, that film’s theatrical run was cut short by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore pulled up in third place, adding an estimated $8.3 million in its third week of release. The film has earned a disappointing $79.6 million domestically so far, Internationally, however, the Harry Potter spin-off has racked up $250 million to date, bringing its worldwide tally to $329.6 million.

The Northman took fourth place for the second time in as many weeks, delivering an estimated $6.3 million. Its two-week domestic total now stands at $22.8 million to go along with $18.8 million overseas, putting its global tally at $41.6 million.

Rounding out the top five was Everything Everywhere All at Once, pulling in an estimated $5.5 million to bring its six-week domestic total to $35.5 million — an impressive feat for an art house film. The movie, starring Michelle Yeoh, has collected another $2.7 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $38.2 million.

Liam Neeson‘s action flick Memory tanked in its debut, only managing an estimated $3.1 million for an eighth-place finish.

