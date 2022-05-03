Tuesday, May 3, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentCheck out Daniel Radcliffe in teaser for Weird Al biopic 'WEIRD'
NewsEntertainment

Check out Daniel Radcliffe in teaser for Weird Al biopic ‘WEIRD’

staff
By staff
0
2
Roku

Fans can now get their first look at WEIRD, the “untold true story” of “Weird Al” Yankovic — and, on brand for the famed parodist, it seems to be something of a spoof of the genre.

As stage lights ignite, and throngs of concert fans scream, serious-looking title cards appear into frame, listing Yankovic’s very real accolades — “6 Platinum Records, 5 Grammys” — before the keyboard open to Al’s Madonna-spoofing “Like a Surgeon” begins.

“Hope you guys are ready for this,” a shirtless Radcliffe tells the crowd as Al, before a shot shows him jumping back up into frame with an accordion.

The clip also shows a fight scene straight out of a kung-fu movie, and apparently another face-off that has Al saying, “Does anyone have an accordion?” before unseen hands shove three into frame.

So it’s safe to say the film isn’t going to be a straight-up biopic — or, as Al says in the teaser, “What can I say? I’m full of surprises.”

The film debuts on Roku in the fall.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article“Be free, my beautiful mother. Be free”: Ashley Judd shares moving post in honor of mother Naomi Judd
Next articleTrump will repay $750K to settle inauguration lawsuit over hotel payments
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE