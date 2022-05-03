In brief: Universal closes in on new ‘Fast X’ director, ‘Masked Singer’ goes global, and more

Universal may have found its replacement for director Justin Lin, who made the surprising announcement last week that he was exiting Fast X. Deadline reports Louis Leterrier is in the running to take Lin’s place; the French director is known for the Transporter movies and the 2013 surprise hit Now You See Me. The 10th Fast and Furious adventure is set to open May 23, 2023…

Fox’s hit The Masked Singer is taking a page from the Eurovision Song Contest and going global, according to Variety. The trade says the planned program, tentatively titled One World, One Masked Singer, will see competitors from various overseas version of The Masked Singer competing against each other on a global stage…

Jeff Daniels is set to star in Netflix’s Man in Full, a limited series based on a Tom Wolfe novel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is being adapted by David E. Kelley, who will produce the project along with Regina King. Daniels will play Charlie Croker, an egotistical real estate mogul facing bankruptcy…

On Monday, Paramount+ announced the revival of Yo! MTV Raps will premiere on May 24. According to the streamer, the series, which originally ran from 1988 until 1995, “will be a comprehensive deep dive into the current state of hip hop, with hosted segments from renowned battle rapper Conceited and celebrated deejay DJ Diamond Kuts, live performances, cyphers and lifestyle content.” Paramount+ also revealed the star-studded guest list, which features rappers Latto, Trina, Tee Grizzley and more…

