Tuesday, May 3, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentViola Davis to star in 'Peacemaker' spin-off for HBO Max
NewsEntertainment

Viola Davis to star in ‘Peacemaker’ spin-off for HBO Max

staff
By staff
0
2
Idris Elba and Davis in “The Suicide Squad” — ™ & © DC Comics/Jessica Miglio

Oscar winner Viola Davis will play icy DC Comics character Amanda Waller once again in a small-screen spin-off centering on her Suicide Squad and Peacemaker character.

Deadline reports Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn will executive-produce the series for HBO Max, with Christal Henry, writer on HBO’s Emmy winning Watchmen series, writing the stories.

Davis’ Waller was talked about throughout, but only seen in the finale of the hit Peacemaker, which centered on John Cena‘s title character and other members of her team of misfits from the Suicide Squad movies, Task Force X. Waller had planted her conflicted daughter, Leota Adebayo — played by Danielle Brooks — on the team in order to land Cena’s hero back behind bars.

Gunn had hinted to Deadline back in January that he was working on another spin-off from The Suicide Squad, noting, “it won’t be as much a comedy as Peacemaker, but it will be in the same universe.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleAt least 19 states to offer refuge to trans youth and families amid anti-LGBTQ legislation wave
Next articleStep behind the scene of the crime in ABC’s new true-crime series ‘Who Do You Believe?’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE