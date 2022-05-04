Benedict Cumberbatch teases new ‘Doctor Strange’ film as “scariest” Marvel movie yet

Marvel Studios

Benedict Cumberbatch can’t reveal much about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but he did tease it as the “scariest” installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the filmmaker behind the Evil Dead franchise and the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man trilogy, the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange sees the titular hero exploring the multiverse — in some cases unwillingly.

“It’s kind of got a little bit of everything for everybody,” Cumberbatch said Wednesday on Good Morning America, calling it “a bit of a genre-buster” and sharing his hope that it becomes “one of the jewels in the crown of the MCU.”

The two-time Oscar nominee said the sequel is a “really fun ride” that has all of Raimi’s “trademarks,” which he listed as “darker tones,” “jump scares” and “schlock horror,” paired with his experience in the superhero genre.

“I think it’s definitely the scariest of the Marvel films so far, so that was a fun element to bring,” Cumberbatch said.

In addition to bringing back characters like Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, and introducing fans to new characters like Xochitl [SOH-chee] Gomez as America Chavez, there are also numerous rumored cameos — none of which Cumberbatch said he can discuss, save teasing the cast is “phenomenal.”

He added, “I then get to play a couple variants of the character himself to turbocharge his development, which was great fun.”

Cumberbatch says of his magical alter-ego, “I think he’s becoming one of the well-established characters in the pantheon and this sort of phase four that Marvel’s going into with the multiverse he’s the guy cracking it open, so I’m having great fun playing him.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

