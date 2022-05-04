Former deputy has bond amount reduced

Rayshaun Oshea Gravely Jr

A bond hearing took place Tuesday for a former Henry County Sheriff’s deputy charged in an alleged June 2021 strangulation.

Rayshaun O’Shea Gravely Jr., 22, appeared in court and was ordered to abide by a curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and required to wear a GPS monitoring device. The judge also ruled that a bond of $50,000 be reduced to $25,000 and Gravely can’t leave the state.

According to investigators the man attacked his on-again off-again girlfriend, who is also a deputy with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, after he saw her talking to another man in Martinsville almost a year ago.

The alleged incident came to light after he was arrested on similar charges involving the same woman in Charlotte, North Carolina last month.