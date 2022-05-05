Thursday, May 5, 2022
Charges involving minor in Martinsville send Pennsylvania man to prison

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 100 years, but will spend less than nine in prison for his sexual involvement with an underage girl in Martinsville almost a decade ago.
