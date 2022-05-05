(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Betty Belcher “Sis” Crowder, 74, of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 10 until 11 a.m. in Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Henry Memorial Park in Bassett. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Crowder family.

Alphonza Gibbens, 71, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Patricia A. Grant, 75, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Dennis Ray Hodges, 73, of Eden, formerly of Ridgeway, Va., passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Eden, N.C. Arrangements under the direction of Fair Funeral Home in Eden, N.C.

Larry E Hutchens, 76, of Stuart, Va. passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Hutchens family.

Douglas Jones, 66, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements

Thomas Penn, 80, of Martinsville, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at SOVAH-Martinsville. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Cynthia Bowles Shively, 63, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary McGhee Shively, 94, of Oak Level, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 12 until 1 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Hwy, Bassett, with a Celebration of Life Service that will be conducted at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. Collins Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Shively family.

Lee Roy Willard, 91, of Stuart, Virginia passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Stanleytown Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Ross Harbour United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Ross Harbour United Methodist Church Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is in charge.