Thursday, May 5, 2022
HomeDailiesMostly sunny with a high of 78 today
DailiesNewsLocal

Mostly sunny with a high of 78 today

staff
By staff
0
12667
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Discussion:

Thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could become strong to severe, producing damaging wind gusts and hail. A low threat of tornadoes will exist, mainly for Southside Virginia and the North Carolina Piedmont.

Here’s what’s happening… High pressure will build into our area through tonight before
shifting east by Friday morning. A low pressure system deepens over the Tennessee Valley and will bring rain to the area Friday and Saturday. By the end of the weekend, cooler high pressure wedges in from the northeast while an upper low spins off the
east coast. This will mean more damp and cooler weather for the area.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous articleScientists investigate ‘viral rebound’ COVID-19 cases after taking Paxlovid
Next articleWHEE sports
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE