Mostly sunny with a high of 78 today

National Weather Service

Discussion:

Thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could become strong to severe, producing damaging wind gusts and hail. A low threat of tornadoes will exist, mainly for Southside Virginia and the North Carolina Piedmont.

Here’s what’s happening… High pressure will build into our area through tonight before

shifting east by Friday morning. A low pressure system deepens over the Tennessee Valley and will bring rain to the area Friday and Saturday. By the end of the weekend, cooler high pressure wedges in from the northeast while an upper low spins off the

east coast. This will mean more damp and cooler weather for the area.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: