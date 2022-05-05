Thursday, May 5, 2022
Will Smith to appear on David Letterman’s Netflix talk show…but he won’t be talking about “the slap”

Mathieu Bitton/Netflix — ABC

Will Smith has been named on the list of guests for the new season of David Letterman‘s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction — but he won’t be talking about his infamous slap.

ABC Audio has confirmed that the segment with Will was recorded in January — obviously, long before Smith’s infamous Oscars-night outburst.

Letterman’s other fourth-season interviews — with Ryan Reynolds, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish and Cardi B — were all filmed before March.

Season four of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction debuts on May 20.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

