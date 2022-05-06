Friday, May 6, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentDave Chappelle's alleged attacker pleads not guilty
NewsEntertainment

Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker pleads not guilty

staff
By staff
0
3
Netflix/Mathieu Bitton

Twenty-three-year-old Isiah Lee, the man cops say tackled Dave Chappelle onstage at The Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, has pleaded not guilty to the four misdemeanor charges against him.

Lee is being held on $30,000 bail, and a judge on Friday also ordered the suspect not to come within 100 yards of Chappelle or the famed venue.

A bail review hearing scheduled for early next week.

On Thursday, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer issued a video statement announcing that he has filed four charges against Lee, including battery, promising the incident will be prosecuted “vigorously.” He noted, “this alleged attack must have consequences.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleCDC investigating 109 mysterious pediatric hepatitis cases, including 5 deaths
Next articleGlenn Close on her challenging role on Apple TV+’s ‘Tehran’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE