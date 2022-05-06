Friday, May 6, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' conjures $36 million from sneak...
NewsEntertainment

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ conjures $36 million from sneak peeks; $85 million+ overseas

staff
By staff
0
5
Marvel Studios

Call it box office magic: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scored some $36 million from sneak peek screenings in the U.S. alone on Thursday.

The film from Marvel Studios officially opened Friday.

The sequel, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the one-time Sorcerer Supreme, and also featuring Marvel movie veterans Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen and Rachel McAdams, as well as newcomer Xochitl [SOH-chee] Gomez, previously opened overseas, and has already earned more than $85 million from those foreign markets, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The trade notes that Multiverse’s Thursday performance represents the eighth-largest sneak preview haul in history.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleGlenn Close on her challenging role on Apple TV+’s ‘Tehran’
Next articleSupreme Court leak probe likely to focus on justices, clerks, and staff
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE