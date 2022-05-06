‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ conjures $36 million from sneak peeks; $85 million+ overseas

Marvel Studios

Call it box office magic: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scored some $36 million from sneak peek screenings in the U.S. alone on Thursday.

The film from Marvel Studios officially opened Friday.

The sequel, starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the one-time Sorcerer Supreme, and also featuring Marvel movie veterans Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen and Rachel McAdams, as well as newcomer Xochitl [SOH-chee] Gomez, previously opened overseas, and has already earned more than $85 million from those foreign markets, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The trade notes that Multiverse’s Thursday performance represents the eighth-largest sneak preview haul in history.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

