“I have to take him down”: Netflix debuts trailer to fifth season of ‘Cobra Kai’

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Thursday’s seventh night of the streaming service’s Netflix Is a Joke festival featured an event called “Cobra Kai, Live and Bada**”, held at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Center.

Cast members were on hand for the celebration of the series, where it was announced that the fifth season of the Emmy-nominated show will be released September 9.

The trailer for the fifth season was also revealed and subsequently posted online. The new footage shows Thomas Ian Griffith‘s Terry Silver on the march. “Our competition has closed up shop,” he gloats.

“This is what we’re up against, Ralph Macchio‘s Daniel LaRusso says. “…I have to take him down.”

“You’re playing with fire, Danny Boy,” Silver teases.

Netflix teases, “Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

