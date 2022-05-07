Saturday, May 7, 2022
HomeNewsLocalFormer BB&T building back on the market
NewsLocal

Former BB&T building back on the market

staff
By staff
0
12
Former BB&T building back on the market
After a developer defaulted on a 12-month due diligence agreement, the City has decided to reopen requests for proposals to redevelop the former BB&T building in uptown Martinsville.
Previous articleRussia’s Victory Day to mark key milestone in war with Ukraine
Next articleKamala Harris warns women may lose right to ‘make decisions about their own bodies’ in commencement speech
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE