Saturday, May 7, 2022
NYC subway shooting suspect Frank James to face federal terror charge

John Lamparski/Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) — A federal grand jury in Brooklyn has returned a two-count indictment against alleged subway shooter Frank James

The indictment expands the charges James is facing for allegedly shooting 10 people on a Manhattan-bound N train on April 12. No one was killed.

James is now charged with carrying out a terror attack against a mass transit system and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

If convicted of the terror charge, he faces up to life in prison. The second charge also carries the possibility of a life sentence.

No date was set for his arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

