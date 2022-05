(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Larry Beal, 58, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

James Emerson, 68, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Donald Irvin Fields, 77, of Collinsville, died Wednesday, May 4. Many may remember him as a radio announcer Jay Scott for WODY in Bassett and WMVA in Martinsville. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Fieldale Baptist Church, 175 Church Hill Road, Fieldale, Virginia. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park with Military Rites to be performed by the Martinsville-Henry County Veterans Honor Guard. Collins Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Fields family.

Alphonza Gibbens, 71, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Patricia A. Grant, 75, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Douglas Jones, 66, of Bassett, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements

Mary Lee Boaz Wilson, 89, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Mt View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va. The body will lie-in-repose at Fair Funeral Home in Eden, N.C., until 12 p.m., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Fair Funeral Home is in charge.