Obituaries

Larry Beal, 58, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his home. He was born February 20, 1963, in Martinsville, to the late Alonzo Clay Beal, Sr. and Hazel Marie Turner Beal. He enjoyed riding and working on mopeds, music and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Parker.

Larry is survived by his daughter, LaShonda Murphy; son, Shaquan Williams; sisters, Janice Beal, Sarah Anderson, Rita Barksdale, Mae Shareef, Marilyn Beal and Brenda Hairston; brothers, Lerond Beal, James Beal, Alonzo Clay Beal, Jr. and Willie Turner, Sr.; seven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 12 Noon at Ross Davis Cemetery, Henry, Virginia.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Suzanne Elizabeth Branch, 53, of Patrick Springs, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born November 11, 1968, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Bobby Wade Kendrick and Dulcie Maude Hunt Kendrick Coon.

She enjoyed spending time in the mountains, doing Penny Press word searches, and eating at Mexican restaurants. She loved her family, grandchildren and her dogs, Dixie and Pugsley.

Suzanne is survived by her husband, Alvin Branch; sons, Daniel Branch (Dominique Marie) and Chad Branch (Amanda); brother, Greg Wade Kendrick; and grandchildren, Joshua Trent, Emree Branch, Leyin Branch, Rachel Branch, and Cullen Branch

All services will be private.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Virginia Ferguson Burnett

Virginia Ferguson Burnett, age 87 of Stuart, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was born in Pittsylvania County on April 19, 1935 to the late Claude Emerson Ferguson and Flaucie Myers Ferguson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Burnett was preceded in death by a sister, Jerleen Mayhew. She graduated from George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and had retired from R.J. Reynolds Patrick County Hospital after 31 years of service.

Mrs. Burnett is survived by her husband of 66 years, Virgil A. Burnett of Stuart; two daughters, Catherine Clark (Eddie) of Richmond, Melody Johnston (David) of Oak Hill; two grandchildren, Amy Catherine Herring (Joe) and Eric Lyle Clark (Sara); four great-grandchildren, Meredith Grace Herring, Emmaline Jane Clark, McKenzie Leigh Herring, and Micah Clark Herring; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Small of Lenoir, North Carolina and Frances Wyatt of Killeen, Texas; and special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Elkins officiating. Burial will follow in Patrick Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1108, Stuart, Virginia 24171. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is in charge of the arrangements

Ada N. Carter

Ada N. Carter, 80, of Martinsville, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born November 4, 1941, in Martinsville, to the late Frederick Carter and Alma Watkins Carter.

Ada graduated from Albert Harris High School in 1963. She worked in secondary education and secretarial science and was a dedicated employee of the Martinsville City School System for more than 40 years. She was a member of both United In Christ Ministries and Mount Sinai Apostle Holiness Church. She loved singing, playing the tambourine, and reading her bible. She said she was putting her time in—payday was coming soon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Bertha Hairston, Jean Cleamons, Joan Brown, and Janice Kirby; brothers, Fredrick Carter, Jr., Nathaniel Carter, Sr., Howard Carter, Sr., and Timothy Carter, Sr.

She is survived by her daughter, Semeka “Mimi” Hairston; sons, Frankie Carter, Stacy Carter (Stephanie), and Lyndon Carter; sisters, Siberia Hairston and Senora Mahan; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

The funeral is pending.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

James Emerson, 68, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Patricia A. Grant

Patricia Ann Grant, 75, of Martinsville, passed away May 3, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 28, 1947, to the late Harvey Robert Clark and Hunter Beatrice Ernestine Koger Clark.

Patricia was a member of Greater New Bethel Apostolic Church and enjoyed attending. She loved babysitting children, going to the grocery store, shopping and spending time with family and friends, and nurturing Dominque, Chanique, Younique.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Grant, great-grandson, Dreson Martin; and brothers-in-law, Willie Grant and Lonnie Grant.

She is survived by her daughter, Juanita Michelle Grant; sons, Elder Thomas Grant (Wytina), Prentice Campbell, and Thomas Grant, Jr.; sisters, Doris Grant (Willie Grant-Deceased), and Yolanda Grant (Eugene “Al-Way”); nine grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

The funeral will be Monday, May 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Greater New Bethel Apostolic Church, with Minister Renado Hairston officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will be Tuesday, May 10, at 2:00 PM at Carver Memorial Gardens.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Chauncy Hairston, 63, of Smith St., Martinsville, VA, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Douglas “Doug” Wayne Jones

Douglas “Doug” Wayne Jones, 66, of Bassett, Virginia passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at his residence. He was born September 4, 1955, in Botetourt County, Virginia, to the late Marcus Preston and Margaret Alice Dunbar Jones.

Doug was a dedicated employee of Yellow Cab for more than thirty years. He enjoyed NASCAR, his favorite drivers being Dale Earnhardt, Kyle Bush, and Dale Jarrett. He enjoyed spending his time at the Franklin County Speedway, at flea markets and auctions. He also was an old timer CB radio guy known as Rubber Duck. Doug loved his grandchildren. Doug had three very special four-legged babies that he treated like his kids.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Cundiff; brothers, Daniel Jones (Maxine), Richard Jones, and Jerry Jones; and sisters, Margaret Jones Puckett, Virginia “Jenny” Firebaugh (Rufus), and Brenda Gayle Jones.

Doug is survived by his wife, Terry Cundiff Jones; daughter, Jeanette Martin (Jon), sons, Tim Cundiff (Tracy), Austin Lawson and Bobby Cundiff (Paula); brother-in-law, Johnny Puckett; sisters-in-law,Barbara Jones and Doris Jones; grandchildren, Julia Martin Burnopp (Tyler), Jay “J.D.” Martin (Madison), Johnathon Martin, Jacob Martin, Gregory Cundiff, and Ryan Cundiff. And, arriving soon great-grandson, Oliver Wayne Martin. Also surviving numerous nieces, nephews, and special like-a-second-daughter, Melissa Spears (Keith).

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to help the family for expenses for Doug’s services to Wright Funeral Service, 1425 Greensboro Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112.

Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Gary Dean Joyce

Gary Dean Joyce passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

He was born on April 23, 1933, in Fieldale, Virginia to the late John Everett Joyce and Mattie Gravely Joyce. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Irene J. Edwards, and brothers James E. “Red” Joyce, William Wallace Joyce, John Alvis Joyce, and Jesse B. “Snake Eyes” Joyce.

Dean is survived by his wife of 65 years, Loretta Pruitt Joyce, daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Joyce Harbour & Dennis of Pleasant Grove and Amy Joyce McCurdy & Jeff of Baldwin, GA, and grandsons, Andrew (Lorita), and Kahlil, both of GA, and many nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Fieldale High School, he attended High Point College before entering the United States Army. Upon his return he graduated from Elon College and received his Master’s degree from the University of Virginia.

During his career as an educator, he worked in several Henry County schools. Dean served as principal of Mt. Olivet Elementary School and Figsboro Elementary School before retiring in 1989.

Dean was a lifelong member and Deacon of Fieldale Baptist Church. He was a former member of the Collinsville Lions Club and Rangeley Ruritans. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid golfer after retiring.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Roselawn Burial Park with Rev. Allen Jackson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fieldale Baptist Church, P.O. Box 98, Fieldale, VA 24089, or The Cure Alzheimer’s Fund at https://curealz.org.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory of Martinsville is serving the family.

Ronnie Wayne Martin

Ronnie Wayne Martin, a lifetime resident of Martinsville and Henry County, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the age of 72. After several months of declining health, Ronnie died peacefully with his beloved wife Nancy by his side.

Ronnie was born in Martinsville, on December 30, 1949, to father Fred Samuel Martin and mother Hattie Oakes Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Glenwood Martin and James “J.D.” Martin and sisters, Doris Earles and Linda Hancock.

The youngest of eight children, Ronnie didn’t have the opportunity for much formal education. He worked any odd jobs he could find starting at an early age. His work ethic and desire to take care of his family led him to a long and successful career of 50+ years with Martin Processing, later becoming Ronile Inc.

If you asked Ronnie his greatest accomplishments, it wasn’t his career or golf game. It was being a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Anyone who knew Ronnie was touched by his kindness and humor. He had a generous spirit with a strong compassion for helping those in need. His family will strive to honor his legacy and continue to serve others as he did.

Ronnie never met a stranger and had an infectious laugh that would fill a room. His most cherished moments were spent at golf trips in South Carolina, summers with his children and grandchildren at the Jersey Shore, family gatherings at his sister, Linda “Bug” Hancock’s home, dining out with Nancy and friends and cooking on the grill while having a glass of wine with his treasured bullmastiff, Mojo.

Ronnie will be missed by all who knew him, and his passing leaves a huge hole in the hearts of many. The family wishes to thank Dr. Katragadda, Annie Penn Oncology, Dr. Matthew Arroya and Mountain Valley Hospice. A special thanks to caregivers, Lorena Steen, Lornestine Penn & Eric Hall.

Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 53 years, Nancy Plott Martin and his two sons, Bradley, and his wife, Jennifer of Lake Barrington, Ill., and Matthew Martin of Blacksburg, Va. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Bradley, Colin, Ella and Emma Martin of Lake Barrington, Ill.; as well as brothers, Ted Martin, and his wife, Barbara, of Talbot, Tenn., Jerry Martin of High Point, N.C., and Larry Martin, and his wife, Joann, of Concord, N.C.

A visitation will be held at Norris Funeral Home at 1500 Kings Mountain Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronnie’s honor to The Martinsville & Henry County SPCA.

Pastor George Reynolds, 79, Stoneville, NC, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Friday, May 6, 2022, at his residence.

He was the pastor of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, Danville, VA.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Russell M. Snead, age 96, of Henry County, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. He was born on September 3, 1925, to the late Isaac Jackson Snead and the late Sara Ruth Thomas Snead.

Russell is survived by his son, Russell Snead Jr. and many nieces and nephews who loved him very much.

In memory of Russell, a private family graveside service will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Roselawn Burial Park at 11 a.m.

Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Snead family.

Jean “Granny” Tatum

Jean “Granny” Tatum, 87, of Spencer, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Old Well Christian Church in Spencer, Va., with Roy Parker and Zeke Zanatos officiating.

There will be visitation and light refreshments after the service.

Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Mary Frye Willard

Mary Frye Willard, of Axton, VA passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. She was born on May 13, 1951, in Axton, VA to the late Moir Frye and Marie Barker Frye.

Mrs. Willard attended Mercy Crossing Church.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Alvin Willard of the home; daughter, Glenda Annette Willard Lawson (Mitch) of Wake Forest, NC, and son, Wayne Alan Willard (Andrea) of Axton, VA; sisters, Joyce Frye Reynolds, and Nancy Frye Willard both of Axton, VA; brother, Lester “LT” Frye of Axton, VA. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Peyton Lawson, Alexander “Zander” Lawson, Camryn Lawson, Elijah “Eli” Willard, and Marisa Willard.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mercy Crossing Church. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Mercy Crossing Church with Pastor Tim Nuckles officiating, and other times will be at the home of Wayne and Andrea Willard, 150 Royal Oak Dr., Axton, VA 24054. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Willard family.

Norma T. Witt

Norma T. Witt, 68, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on May 6, 2022. She was born on February 26, 1954, to the late Frank and June Turner in Bassett, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Witt.

Norma was a member of First Baptist Church of Ridgeway and was known for her beautiful smile, her love of music, and her gift of playing the piano.

She is survived by her children, Hope Perry (Jason) of Spencer, Va., and Tonya McPeek (Shane) of Martinsville, Va.; and stepchildren, Debbie (Eddie) Church and Bob (Lacy) Witt. Norma was blessed with grandchildren, Nathan and Sadie Perry, Aaron, and Levi McPeek, as well as step-grandchildren, James Robert Church & Michelle Adams, Christopher, Dustin and Patrick Witt.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren. Norma’s service will be on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 12 noon at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren in Bassett, Va., officiated by Noel Naff and Rick Randall. Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery Fund, 144 Mt Hermon Church Rd., Bassett, VA 24055.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Witt family.