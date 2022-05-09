Tuesday, May 10, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentAlec and Hilaria Baldwin say baby #7 will be a girl
NewsEntertainment

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin say baby #7 will be a girl

staff
By staff
0
7
Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez

On their Instagram pages, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin announced that their seventh child will be a girl. The news was broken with a video in which mom and dad, along with some of their kids — Carmen Gabriela, 8; Rafael Thomas, 6; and Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5 — gave the coming bundle of joy some life advice.

“One characteristic doesn’t define you,” Alec said, smiling. “You are a complicated and multifaced human,” Carmen added. “No one can define your cultures,” Leonardo followed.

“You don’t have to prove yourself to anyone,” Hilaria commented, adding later, “Feel free to immerse in and express all parts of your identity.”

Of course, their two youngest children — almost-20-month-old Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin, and 15-month-old Lucia — were too young to add their two cents, but they’re shown playing with their siblings.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleWhite House responds to abortion-related protests at homes of Supreme Court justices
Next article‘Candy’ stars Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey on the surprising way they relate to their characters
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE