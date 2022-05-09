“It’s never too late”: Anthony Anderson graduates from Howard University

Monday, May 9, 2022
By staff
(ABC/Christopher Willard)

What’s been 30 years in the making, Anthony Anderson can finally say he’s a college graduate. 

The Black-ish alum, 51, shared an inspiring message Sunday on Instagram celebrating his graduation from Howard University this past weekend.

“This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts!” Anderson wrote. “Yesterday was a full circle moment. It’s never too late! Things happen when they’re supposed to happen!”

He also expressed, “To quote Biggie, ‘IT WAS ALL A DREAM!’ Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I’m on right now. It’s literally been 30 years in the making.”

In a 2018 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Anderson revealed that he dropped out of college due to financial reasons.

The Law & Order star went on to thank the people who helped him accomplish this milestone, including Phylicia Rashad, who this time last year was named dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, and his Hustle & Flow co-star Taraji P. Henson, who served as the university’s commencement speaker.

The actor also thanked his son, Nathan, who he said inspired him to “return to school to finish my degree after he was accepted into Howard University.”

Anderson concluded the post with one final uplifting message, writing, “This is just the beginning!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

