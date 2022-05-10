(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Carolyn Blankenship Alley, age 73, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on May 6, 2022. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Alley family.

Frances Arlaus, 81, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Larry Beal, 58, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his home. He was born February 20, 1963, in Martinsville, to the late Alonzo Clay Beal, Sr. and Hazel Marie Turner Beal. He enjoyed riding and working on mopeds, music and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Parker.

Larry is survived by his daughter, LaShonda Murphy; son, Shaquan Williams; sisters, Janice Beal, Sarah Anderson, Rita Barksdale, Mae Shareef, Marilyn Beal and Brenda Hairston; brothers, Lerond Beal, James Beal, Alonzo Clay Beal, Jr. and Willie Turner, Sr.; seven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 12 Noon at Ross Davis Cemetery, Henry, Virginia.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Suzanne Elizabeth Branch, 53, of Patrick Springs, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born November 11, 1968, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Bobby Wade Kendrick and Dulcie Maude Hunt Kendrick Coon.

She enjoyed spending time in the mountains, doing Penny Press word searches, and eating at Mexican restaurants. She loved her family, grandchildren and her dogs, Dixie and Pugsley.

Suzanne is survived by her husband, Alvin Branch; sons, Daniel Branch (Dominique Marie) and Chad Branch (Amanda); brother, Greg Wade Kendrick; and grandchildren, Joshua Trent, Emree Branch, Leyin Branch, Rachel Branch, and Cullen Branch

All services will be private.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Ada N. Carter

Ada N. Carter, 80, of Martinsville, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born November 4, 1941, in Martinsville, to the late Frederick Carter and Alma Watkins Carter.

Ada graduated from Albert Harris High School in 1963. She worked in secondary education and secretarial science and was a dedicated employee of the Martinsville City School System for more than 40 years. She was a member of both United In Christ Ministries and Mount Sinai Apostle Holiness Church. She loved singing, playing the tambourine, and reading her bible. She said she was putting her time in—payday was coming soon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Bertha Hairston, Jean Cleamons, Joan Brown, and Janice Kirby; brothers, Fredrick Carter, Jr., Nathaniel Carter, Sr., Howard Carter, Sr., and Timothy Carter, Sr.

She is survived by her daughter, Semeka “Mimi” Hairston; sons, Frankie Carter, Stacy Carter (Stephanie), and Lyndon Carter; sisters, Siberia Hairston and Senora Mahan; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

The funeral is pending.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

James Emerson, 68, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Chauncy Hairston, 63, of Smith St., Martinsville, VA, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Bradley Ray Hall, 53, of Henry, Virginia, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 29, 1969, in Eden, North Carolina, to Wanda Gee Hall and the late Henry Hall.

In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and raising chickens. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was good hearted and a fun guy to be around.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Tony Hall; a host of cousins, other family and friends; and a special cousin, Melissa Wright.

Services will be private.

Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Douglas “Doug” Wayne Jones

Douglas “Doug” Wayne Jones, 66, of Bassett, Virginia passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at his residence. He was born September 4, 1955, in Botetourt County, Virginia, to the late Marcus Preston and Margaret Alice Dunbar Jones.

Doug was a dedicated employee of Yellow Cab for more than thirty years. He enjoyed NASCAR, his favorite drivers being Dale Earnhardt, Kyle Bush, and Dale Jarrett. He enjoyed spending his time at the Franklin County Speedway, at flea markets and auctions. He also was an old timer CB radio guy known as Rubber Duck. Doug loved his grandchildren. Doug had three very special four-legged babies that he treated like his kids.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Cundiff; brothers, Daniel Jones (Maxine), Richard Jones, and Jerry Jones; and sisters, Margaret Jones Puckett, Virginia “Jenny” Firebaugh (Rufus), and Brenda Gayle Jones.

Doug is survived by his wife, Terry Cundiff Jones; daughter, Jeanette Martin (Jon), sons, Tim Cundiff (Tracy), Austin Lawson and Bobby Cundiff (Paula); brother-in-law, Johnny Puckett; sisters-in-law,Barbara Jones and Doris Jones; grandchildren, Julia Martin Burnopp (Tyler), Jay “J.D.” Martin (Madison), Johnathon Martin, Jacob Martin, Gregory Cundiff, and Ryan Cundiff. And, arriving soon great-grandson, Oliver Wayne Martin. Also surviving numerous nieces, nephews, and special like-a-second-daughter, Melissa Spears (Keith).

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to help the family for expenses for Doug’s services to Wright Funeral Service, 1425 Greensboro Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112.

Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Ronnie Wayne Martin

Ronnie Wayne Martin, a lifetime resident of Martinsville and Henry County, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the age of 72. After several months of declining health, Ronnie died peacefully with his beloved wife Nancy by his side.

Ronnie was born in Martinsville, on December 30, 1949, to father Fred Samuel Martin and mother Hattie Oakes Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Glenwood Martin and James “J.D.” Martin and sisters, Doris Earles and Linda Hancock.

The youngest of eight children, Ronnie didn’t have the opportunity for much formal education. He worked any odd jobs he could find starting at an early age. His work ethic and desire to take care of his family led him to a long and successful career of 50+ years with Martin Processing, later becoming Ronile Inc.

If you asked Ronnie his greatest accomplishments, it wasn’t his career or golf game. It was being a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Anyone who knew Ronnie was touched by his kindness and humor. He had a generous spirit with a strong compassion for helping those in need. His family will strive to honor his legacy and continue to serve others as he did.

Ronnie never met a stranger and had an infectious laugh that would fill a room. His most cherished moments were spent at golf trips in South Carolina, summers with his children and grandchildren at the Jersey Shore, family gatherings at his sister, Linda “Bug” Hancock’s home, dining out with Nancy and friends and cooking on the grill while having a glass of wine with his treasured bullmastiff, Mojo.

Ronnie will be missed by all who knew him, and his passing leaves a huge hole in the hearts of many. The family wishes to thank Dr. Katragadda, Annie Penn Oncology, Dr. Matthew Arroya and Mountain Valley Hospice. A special thanks to caregivers, Lorena Steen, Lornestine Penn & Eric Hall.

Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 53 years, Nancy Plott Martin and his two sons, Bradley, and his wife, Jennifer of Lake Barrington, Ill., and Matthew Martin of Blacksburg, Va. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Bradley, Colin, Ella and Emma Martin of Lake Barrington, Ill.; as well as brothers, Ted Martin, and his wife, Barbara, of Talbot, Tenn., Jerry Martin of High Point, N.C., and Larry Martin, and his wife, Joann, of Concord, N.C.

A visitation will be held at Norris Funeral Home at 1500 Kings Mountain Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronnie’s honor to The Martinsville & Henry County SPCA.

James Elton McGhee

James Elton McGhee, 76, of Bassett, VA, passed on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA.

A funeral service will be held 2pm Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church, 348 Clarence Martin Rd, Bassett, VA 24055. Burial will follow at Wyatt Family Cemetery, 35 Peaceful Lane, Bassett, VA. A visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the ceremony, from 1-2pm.

James was born March 18, 1946, in Norfolk, VA, to the late Henry McGhee and Lovell Sanford McGhee. After high school, James received his associate’s degree. He worked as a cutter for Bassett-Walker, Inc. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Bassett. James enjoyed working in his yard and being outside. He loved his family.

He is survived by his son, Jason McGhee and wife, Cathy of Eden, NC; grandchildren, Aubrey and Lucas McGhee of Eden, NC; mother, Lovell Sanford McGhee of Collinsville, VA; brother, Carl McGhee of Collinsville, VA; sister, Shirley Brice (Jim) of Clifton, VA.

In addition to his father, James is preceded in death by his loving wife, Irma Louise Janney McGhee; son, James E McGhee, Jr.

Fair Funeral Home is in charge.

Lewis Mills, 87, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Jerry Robert Ramsey, age 80, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on May 7, 2022. Collins Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Ramsey family.

Pastor George Reynolds, 79, Stoneville, NC, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Friday, May 6, 2022, at his residence.

He was the pastor of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, Danville, VA.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Mary Scales, 69, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Jean “Granny” Tatum

Jean “Granny” Tatum, 87, of Spencer, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Old Well Christian Church in Spencer, Va., with Roy Parker and Zeke Zanatos officiating.

There will be visitation and light refreshments after the service.

Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

William Charles Vanscooter, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Joe Vipperman

The family of Joe Vipperman invites you to celebrate his life at a memorial service. The service will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive, Moneta, VA 24121.

Please join us as we celebrate this extraordinary person.

Mary Frye Willard

Mary Frye Willard, of Axton, VA passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. She was born on May 13, 1951, in Axton, VA to the late Moir Frye and Marie Barker Frye.

Mrs. Willard attended Mercy Crossing Church.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Alvin Willard of the home; daughter, Glenda Annette Willard Lawson (Mitch) of Wake Forest, NC, and son, Wayne Alan Willard (Andrea) of Axton, VA; sisters, Joyce Frye Reynolds, and Nancy Frye Willard both of Axton, VA; brother, Lester “LT” Frye of Axton, VA. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Peyton Lawson, Alexander “Zander” Lawson, Camryn Lawson, Elijah “Eli” Willard, and Marisa Willard.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mercy Crossing Church. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Mercy Crossing Church with Pastor Tim Nuckles officiating, and other times will be at the home of Wayne and Andrea Willard, 150 Royal Oak Dr., Axton, VA 24054. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Willard family.