Thursday, May 12, 2022
Bradley Cooper turns to monsters in season 3 of the Apple TV+ kids show ‘Helpsters’

Bradley Cooper — movie star, director and father of five-year-old daughter Lea — is about to get some serious dad cred.

Cooper will be one of the guest stars of the third season of Helpsters, a kids show from the makers of Sesame Street that streams on Apple TV+.

With a photo of Cooper smiling with the show’s fuzzy monster pals, the streaming service announced that Bradly will be a guest this season, along with actress Adrienne Warren, comedians Judy Gold and Jo Firestone, and Desus & Mero vet Tessa Claire Hersh, among others.

The series centers on a team of vibrantly colored monsters, who, as the title suggests, love solving problems and lending a hand.

Season 3 of the Emmy-winning show premieres on May 27.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

