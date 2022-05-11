Thursday, May 12, 2022
HomeDailiesWHEE sports
DailiesSports

WHEE sports

staff
By staff
0
17432

The Mets beat the Nats 4-2 last night as the Nats fall to 10-21 on the season. They are back at home tonight for the second of a three game series. The Nats are in last place in the NL East, 11 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central Division and the Angels are setting the pace in the West. Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central Division and the Angels are setting the pace in the West.

Previous articleCommunity Calendar
Next articleDisney+ passes 137 million subscriber mark
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE