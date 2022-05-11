WHEE sports

The Mets beat the Nats 4-2 last night as the Nats fall to 10-21 on the season. They are back at home tonight for the second of a three game series. The Nats are in last place in the NL East, 11 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central Division and the Angels are setting the pace in the West. Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central Division and the Angels are setting the pace in the West.