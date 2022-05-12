Heavy Duty Rock and Roll: ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ sequel set for March 19, 2024

L-R – Guest as Tufnel, McKean as St. Hubbins in 1992 — Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

They’ve toured the world and elsewhere, but apparently David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls — better known as Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer from Spinal Tap — are playing one last show.

That’s the idea behind an apparent sequel to the beloved 1984 mockumentary, from its director, Rob Reiner.

Reiner, who played Scorsese-spoofing filmmaker Martin “Marty” DiBergi in the original, there to document “England’s loudest band,” tells Deadline he’ll be back to direct Spinal Tap II, with a March 19, 2024 release date.

“The plan is to do a sequel that comes out on the 40th anniversary of the original film and I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, why don’t you do another one?” Reiner explains.

“For so many years, we said, ‘nah.’ It wasn’t until we came up with the right idea how to do this. You don’t want to just do it, to do it. You want to honor the first one and push it a little further with the story.”

According to Reiner, the band is forced to reunite.

“They’ve played Albert Hall, played Wembley Stadium…They haven’t spent any time together recently, and that became the premise,” he explains. “The idea was that Ian Faith, who was their manager, he passed away…Ian’s widow inherited a contract that said Spinal Tap owed them one more concert.”

“She was basically going to sue them if they didn’t,’ Reiner goes on. “All these years and a lot of bad blood we’ll get into and they’re thrown back together and forced to deal with each other and play this concert.”

