In Brief: Jennifer Lopez producing ‘Cinderella’ story, and more

A Simple Favor stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are set to reprise their roles in an upcoming sequel to the 2018 dark comedy-thriller, with Paul Feig returning to direct as well, sources tell Deadline. A Simple Favor was a global box office hit, earning upward of $97 million. It starred Kendrick as Stephanie, a mommy vlogger who attempts to figure out why and how her best friend Emily — played by Lively — goes missing. In the process, she discovers Emily isn’t exactly who she said she was…

Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions is teaming up with Skydance Television and Concord Originals for a series based on Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, with Rachel Shukert, who created The Baby-Sitters Club for Netflix, adapting the musical and serving as showrunner, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cinderella, the only musical Rogers & Hammerstein created for television, debuted in 1957 starring Julie Andrews. A revival, starring Lesley Ann Warren as Cinderella, aired in 1965, followed by another in 1997 with Brandy Norwood as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother…

(NOTE LANGUAGE) E! announced on Wednesday that it will add six new original scripted rom-com movies to its current pop-culture-centric programming. No further details were given. They join the channels new series slate that includes Celebrity Beef, hosted and executive produced by Joel McHale; Black Pop, executive produced by Stephen Curry; and Raising a F***ing Star, which follows “larger-than-life parents and their budding child stars, who are dancers, actors and models”…

