James Corden going home again: ‘The Late Late Show’ is headed back to London

James Corden is marking his final season as the host of The Late Late Show by returning with a week’s worth of shows staged in his native London.

The four-show stint will be shot at Freemasons’ Hall in Central London, starting Monday, June 27 through Thursday, June 30. It will be the fourth time The Late Late Show will stop in the U.K., and the first time since the pandemic.

When Corden announced last month that he was stepping down from the chat show, he promised to “make the most” of his final season, and the U.K. trip is part of that: CBS hints Corden will “share highlights of his homeland with American viewers, and The Late Late Show‘s signature musical and comedy segments will get a British makeover.”

In the past, Corden’s staged “Crosswalk the Musical” and “Carpool Karaoke” across The Pond.

