Friday, May 13, 2022
Chris Rock tells comedy crowd he’ll address “the slap” on Netflix

By staff
ABC

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Chris Rock says he will eventually address his infamous Oscar night slap at the hands of Will Smith.

“I’m okay, if anybody was wondering,” the 57-year old comedian and actor said during a stand-up performance Thursday evening at London’s Royal Albert Hall, according to U.K. newspaper The Telegraph. He added, “Got most of my hearing back.”

Seemingly confirming earlier reports, Rock apparently won’t address the situation fully for free. He riffed, “Don’t expect me to talk about the bulls***,” noting, “I’ll talk about it at some point…on Netflix.”

“Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive,” Rock reportedly joked to the U.K. crowd.

The comedian is currently on his Ego Death world tour.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

