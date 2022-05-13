Gwyneth Paltrow’s $150 fake disposable diapers were meant to highlight real affordability problem

ABC

(NOTE LANGUAGE) When Gwyneth Paltrow‘s lifestyle brand Goop announced the Diapér [Dye-PAIR] — a luxury disposable diaper selling for $150 for a pack of 12 — it raised eyebrows.

Then again, Goop also sells that infamous Gwyneth’s nethers-scented candle for $75, so it also wasn’t exactly a surprise.

However, Paltrow took to Instagram to reveal The Diapér was just a gag, but one with a serious undertone.

Noting that “there was a lot of outrage” when Goop launched the item, Paltrow responds in a video post, “Good. It was designed to pi** us off.” The “outrageous, fake luxury diaper [was] designed to shine a light on an outrageous luxury tax” put on the real thing.

In 33 states, she comments, diapers are taxed as a luxury item. “This leaves one in three families struggling to afford them,” Paltrow says. “While eliminating the diaper tax is not a complete solution, it could allow many families to buy another month’s supply.”

“If it made you mad, good. Help us change the diaper tax,” Paltrow concludes.

