Justice Department opens grand jury probe into Trump’s handling of documents

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice has opened a grand jury investigation related to former President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, following the revelation in February that he had brought boxes of documents home to his Mar-a-Lago estate when he left the White House.

At least one subpoena has been issued to the National Archives, and interview requests have been made to some former aides who were with Trump during his last days in office, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The news was first reported by the New York Times.

“President Trump consistently handled all documents in accordance with applicable law and regulations,” a spokesperson for Trump said in a statement following news of the probe. “Belated attempts to second-guess that clear fact are politically motivated and misguided.”

Officials with the Department of Justice declined to comment on the matter.

National Archives officials had previously confirmed in a letter to the House Oversight Committee that some of the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago were marked “classified,” and said they had referred the matter to the Department of Justice.

