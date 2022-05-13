Natasha Lyonne to make ‘SNL’ hosting debut on May 21

Courtesy Netflix

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Russian Doll star and Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne will make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on May 21. The long-running sketch show’s official social media accounts broke the news, adding that Japanese Breakfast will be the musical guest that evening.

Lyonne posted the news to her Instagram, with a celebratory, “Live from New York it’s yippee ki yay, motherf***ers!!!”

Alternatively, Japanese Breakfast re-tweeted SNL‘s message, adding, “Help!!!!!!!!”

Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez hosts Saturday night’s SNL, with musical guest Post Malone.

