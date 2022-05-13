Friday, May 13, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment'True Lies' becoming a series at CBS
NewsEntertainment

‘True Lies’ becoming a series at CBS

staff
By staff
0
2
Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

True Lies, an adaptation of the 1994 James Cameron-directed film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, is coming to CBS as a series.

The series had been in development for a while, with Cameron producing. Last year, Shameless veteran Steve Howey and forthcoming star of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk, Ginger Gonzaga, were announced as playing Harry and Helen Tasker, the roles Schwarzenegger and Curtis respectively played in the blockbuster film.

As in the movie, Harry is hiding from his unfulfilled wife his life as secret agent for an independent spy agency. The TV show’s cast also includes Lucas Jaye, Erica Hernandez and Omar Miller.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleArkansas police investigating fatal shooting following high school graduation
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE