Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix

Senior Year: When a high school cheerleader wakes up from a 20-year coma, she sets her sights on the prom queen crown of her dreams in this new comedy movie starring Rebel Wilson.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Based on the wildly popular book series, which was made into a movie starring Matthew McConaughey in 2011, Miguel Garcia-Rulfo stars in this adaptation about a lawyer who works out of the back of his various Lincoln cars.

Operation Mincemeat: Follow the extraordinary story of two intelligence officers that changed the course of World War II.

Hulu

Conversations with Friends: Four adults manage their platonic and romantic connections to each other in this brand-new series.

Disney+

Sneakerella: The classic fairy tale Cinderella gets reimagined with a contemporary twist in this all-new movie.

HBO Max

Hacks: Deborah and Ava — played respectively by Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder — travel across the country in season two of the Emmy-winning comedy series.

The Time Traveler’s Wife: Inspired by the beloved novel, witness the enchanting, time-bending love story.

Happy streaming!

