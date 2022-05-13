Friday, May 13, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentWeekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming
NewsEntertainment

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

staff
By staff
0
3

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix
Senior Year: When a high school cheerleader wakes up from a 20-year coma, she sets her sights on the prom queen crown of her dreams in this new comedy movie starring Rebel Wilson.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Based on the wildly popular book series, which was made into a movie starring Matthew McConaughey in 2011, Miguel Garcia-Rulfo stars in this adaptation about a lawyer who works out of the back of his various Lincoln cars.

Operation Mincemeat: Follow the extraordinary story of two intelligence officers that changed the course of World War II.

Hulu
Conversations with Friends: Four adults manage their platonic and romantic connections to each other in this brand-new series.

Disney+
Sneakerella: The classic fairy tale Cinderella gets reimagined with a contemporary twist in this all-new movie.

HBO Max
Hacks: Deborah and Ava — played respectively by Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder — travel across the country in season two of the Emmy-winning comedy series.

The Time Traveler’s Wife: Inspired by the beloved novel, witness the enchanting, time-bending love story.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleHouse Oversight opens investigation into baby formula shortage: Exclusive
Next articleQueen Elizabeth makes first public appearance in weeks at horse show
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE