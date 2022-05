542 graduate with 742 Credentials at P&HCC

Courtesy: P&HCC

MARTINSVILLE, VA – On Saturday, 542 students from summer and fall 2021 and spring 2022 graduated with degrees, certificates, and career studies certificates from Patrick & Henry Community College. The graduation ceremony —which was the college’s first in-person ceremony since the pandemic began—featured Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner as the

commencement speaker. She is the President and CEO of the International Honors Society for Community Colleges –Phi Theta Kappa.

The following is a complete list of this year’s graduates:

From Altavista: Shyhiem Pannell, General Education Certification. Denise Tawous, Health Technology: EMS Advanced Career Studies Certificate.

From Amadora: Diogo Azevedo, General Studies Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude.

From Ararat: Madison Carson, General Education Certification. Christina Hughes, Culinary & Hospitality Management Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Izahira Luna, Therapeutic Massage Certification. Ethan Young, Welding Career Studies Certificate.

From Axton: Dustin Agee, Management Associate Degree. Ayde Barron, Health Technology: EMS Career Studies Certificate. Gisel Carrillo-Rodriguez, Administration of Justice Associate Degree. Christian Cassell, General Education Certification. Briteny Frazier, General Education Certification, Magna Cum Laude. Deborah Gravely, Early Childhood Development Associate Degree. Catlin Harris, General Education Certification, Summa Cum Laude. Caroline Hughes, Physical Therapy Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Thomas Inman, Industrial Electronics Technol Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Ivan Lopez Macarena, Industrial Welding Certification and Welding Career Studies Certificate, Magna Cum

Laude. Kimbry’l Martin, Therapeutic Massage Certification, Cum Laude. Daniella Martinez, Pre-BSN Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Stacie Murphy, Nursing Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Cole Pruitt, Internet Services Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Delfino Quintero Salinas, General Studies Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Monica Ramirez, General Education

Certification. Kayla Rea, Nursing Associate Degree. Alejandra Reyes, General Studies Associate Degree. Cesar Romero, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude. Abby Seiy, General Education Certification. Haley Spence, General Education Certification. Hector Tiznado, Physical Therapy Associate

Degree. Makeiah Trotter, General Education Certification. Michaela Wilson, General Education Certification, Magna Cum Laude.

From Bassett: Rosmely Amaya, General Studies Associate Degree. Liliana Araiza, Nursing Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Kaelyn Bray, General Education Certification ,Summa Cum Laude. Tia Bye, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree. Amanda Cassell, Business Administration Associate Degree and General Education

Certification, Cum Laude. Damian Chaney, Motorsports Technology Associate Degree. Joseph Craiger, Motorsports Technology Associate Degree. Nathan Dehart, Computer Service Technician Career Studies Certificate, Info Systems Tech Associate Degree, and Internet Webmaster Career Studies Certificate, Cum Laude. Jon Delong Jr. General

Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Donnie Donovant, Accounting Associate Degree. Jordan Elliott, Industrial Electronics Technol Associate Degree and Industrial Maintenance Electronics Career Studies Certificate, Cum Laude. Andrea Foley, Info Systems Tech Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Melissa Gravely,

General Studies Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude. Nathan Hall, General Studies Associate Degree. Christopher Harper, Accounting Associate Degree. Caleb Helbert, Applied Mechatronics Career Studies Certificate and Industrial Electronics Technol Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Teyon Johnson, Physical Therapy Associate Degree. Kandyn Keffer,

General Studies Associate Degree. Adian Lacy, General Education Certification. Jenna Laffoon, Nursing Associate Degree. Hunter Lavender, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree. Victoria Lawson, General Education Certification, Health Science Associate Degree, and Health Technology: EMS Advanced Career Studies

Certificate, Cum Laude. Taylor Lowery, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Dustin Medley, Industrial Welding Certification. Skyler Merricks, General Education Certification and Science Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Skylar Neugent, General Studies – Human Services Associate Degree, General

Education Certification, and Pre-BSN Associate Degree. Anita Niblett, Early Childhood Development Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude. Matthew Nolen Sr. Computer Service Technician Career Studies Certificate, Info Systems Tech Associate Degree, and Internet Webmaster Career Studies Certificate, Magna Cum Laude. Jonathan Norman Jr. General

Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree. Casey Osborne, Nursing Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Melissa Potter, Practical Nursing Certification, Magna Cum Laude. Brianna Potter, Wellness Career Studies Certificate. Jessica Price, Early Childhood Development Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude. Nadyra Ramos-Garcia, General

Studies Associate Degree. Wendy Rorrer, Early Childhood Development Associate Degree. Megan Smith, Physical Therapy Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Jacob Southerland, Industrial Electronics Technol Associate Degree. Jason Swing, Info Systems Tech Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Michael Todd, General Studies – Information Tech Associate Degree. Alexis Vasquez-Chavez, General Studies Associate Degree. Giselle Vazquez, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Keith Wagoner, Welding Career Studies Certificate. Cassie White, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree. Zachary Williams, Residential/Commercial/Industrial Electrician Career Studies Certificate. Audrey Witt, Health Technology: EMS Career

Studies Certificate. Shyheim Woods, General Education Certification, Cum Laude. Dan Zou, Business Administration Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude.

From Bedford: Jason Bowles, General Engineering Technology Associate Degree.

From Boones Mill: Ryan Hoynoski, Industrial Electronics Technol Associate Degree, Cum Laude.

From Bristow: Ashley Foveaux, General Education Certification.

From Callands: Luke Moschler, Science Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude.

From Camuy, PR: Javian Serrano, General Education Certification.

From Cascade: Lawayne Perkins: General Studies Associate Degree. Shakita Walton, Early Childhood Development Associate Degree.

From Chatham: Logan Hoffman, Administration of Justice Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Brett Reynolds, Physical Therapy Associate Degree.

From Check: Tommy Chittum, Welding Career Studies Certificate.

From Chesapeake: Kolby Brown, General Education Certification. Dominic Parker McDonald, General Studies Associate Degree.

From Claudville: Reanna Carico, Health Technology: EMS Career Studies Certificate.

From Clemmons, NC: Carlos Amezquita, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree.

From Disputanta: Robert Owens, Motorsports Technology Associate Degree.

From Dry Fork: Benjamin Dalton, Emergency Med Services – Paramedic Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude. Kala Reynolds, Health Technology: EMS Advanced Career Studies Certificate.

From Eden, NC: Troyanna Ahmed, General Studies – Human Services Associate Degree. Quinton Dixon-Christoper, General Studies – Visual Arts Associate Degree. Heather Jachimiak, Physical Therapy Associate Degree, Cum Laude.

From Elkton: Eli Lam, General Studies Associate Degree.

From Ferrum: Frida Aguilar, Criminal Justice Associate Degree and General Education Certification, Magna Cum Laude. Caroline Austin, Therapeutic Massage Certification. Mikayla Cannaday, Physical Therapy Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude.

From Fieldale: Seth Andrews, CADD Certification and General Engineering Technology Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Jessica Barner, Nursing Associate Degree. Tabitha Curtis, Therapeutic Massage Certification. Amber Dillon, Office Assisting Career Studies Certificate. Tori Easter, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate

Degree. Jeffery Evans, Computer Service Technician Career Studies Certificate, Cybersecurity & Networking Career Studies Certificate, Info Systems Tech Associate Degree, and Internet Webmaster Career Studies Certificate. Serenity Ferrell, General Education Certification. Amber Harmon, General Studies Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Megan Jenkins, Office Assisting Career Studies Certificate. Naarah Leghorn, General Education Certification. Lionel Nolen, Industrial Controls Career Studies Certificate, Industrial Electronics Technol Associate Degree, and Residential/Commercial/Industrial Electrician Career Studies Certificate, Summa Cum Laude. Sean Seay, Nursing

Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Tonya Smith, General Studies Associate Degree. Sherita Stanley, Administrative Support Tech Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Kenneth Via, Physical Therapy Associate Degree.

From Glade: Brandon Brown, Health Technology: EMS Advanced Career Studies Certificate. Amanda Holcomb, General Studies Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Taylor Tosh, General Education Certification, Summa Cum Laude.

From Goose, SC: Ethan Winesburgh, General Studies Associate Degree.

From Gretna: Jayden Keatts, Health Science Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Dillon Leach, Health Technology: EMS Advanced Career Studies Certificate.

From Hampton: Mya Mercer, General Studies – Human Services Associate Degree, Cum Laude.

From Harrisonburg: Ebony Cleveland, Early Childhood Development Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude.

From Henrico: Kallie Garland, Early Childhood Development Associate Degree. Caston Garland, General Engineering Technology Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Spencer Rife, Business Administration Associate Degree and General Education Certification.

From Henry: Kimberly McCormick, Substance Abuse Counselor Asst Career Studies Certificate.

From Hurdle, NC: Mills Bryson Pleasant, Industrial Welding Certification, Summa Cum Laude.

From Keeling: Abby Walden, Medical Office Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude.

From Konan-Shiga, Japan: Pedro Vicente De Oliveira, General Education Certification and Science Associate Degree.

From Martinsville: Kristian Armstead, Motorsports Technology Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Seth Arrington, General Studies – Information Tech Associate Degree and General Education Certification, Summa Cum Laude. Darius Beal, General Education Certification. Ian Bishop, Industrial Welding Certification and Welding Career Studies Certificate. Melissa Bowles, General Studies Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude. Bryson Brown, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Giselle Carrillo, General Education Certification. Andrew Carter, General Education Certification, Summa Cum Laude. Marquise Carter, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Cum Laude. D’Coya Carter, General Studies Associate Degree. Joyce Chacha, Business Administration Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Wesley Childress, Administration of Justice Associate Degree. Hunter Chitwood, General Studies Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Kearie Clemmons, Nursing Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Dottie Davis, General Studies – Human Services Associate Degree. Jessica Davis, Nursing Associate Degree. Melinda Day, Administration of Justice Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Blake Deal General Education Certification and General Studies Associate, Magna Cum Laude. Shania DeShazo, General Education Certification, Cum Laude. Ivory Deskins, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Daniel DeVivo, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree. Blanca Duarte-Saucedo, General Education Certification. Brittany Festa, General Studies – Human Services Associate Degree. Julian Foddrell, Physical Therapy Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Allison French, Nursing Associate Degree. Karla Garibay, General Education Certification and Business Administration Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude. Andrea Granger, Criminal Justice Associate Degree and General Education Certification. Trista Grey, Early Childhood Development Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Cherkiri Hairston, Culinary Arts Career Studies Certificate. Brittany Hairston, General Education Certification, Magna Cum Laude. Latasha Hairston, Nursing Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Kristel Hairston, Nursing Associate Degree. Alexis Hairston, Therapeutic Massage Certification. Tamia Harkness, Health Science Associate Degree. Dorien Harper, Business Administration Associate Degree. Gabriel Harris, Motorsports Technology Associate Degree. Kevin Hendricks, Health Technology: EMS Advanced Career Studies Certificate. Jordan Holliday, Industrial Welding Certification and Welding Career Studies Certificate. Melissa Howell, Accounting Associate Degree. Brittany Hylton, Criminal Justice Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Reiden Hylton, Industrial Welding Certification and Welding Career Studies Certificate. September Irizarry, Computer Service Technician Career Studies Certificate. Camille Jamison, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree. DeShawn Jefferson, Industrial Electronics Technol Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Nathan Jenkins, Motorsports Technology Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Jesus Jimenez Chavez, Health Technology: EMS Career Studies Certificate. Ryan Johnson, Criminal Justice Associate Degree and General Education Certification. Angela Jones, Practical Nursing Certification. Daeshon Joyce, General Education Certification, Cum Laude. Caitlin Kennedy, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude. Stephen Kieselbach, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree. Elizabeth King, General Education Certification. Julie Kitzmiller, Advanced Cybersecurity & Network Career Studies Certificate and Information Systems Technology Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Hannah Leghorn, General Education Certification, Cum Laude. Kimberly Lewis, Practical Nursing Certification. Elizabeth Loftin, Physical Therapy Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude. Giselle Lopez, Entrepreneurship/Small Business Associate Degree. Orlando Marsh, Industrial Electronics Technol Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Rebecca Mata, Bookkeeping Certification. Ashley McGhee, Technical Studies Associate Degree and Industrial Welding Certification, Summa Cum Laude. Ja’Lexus Mitchell, General Education Certification. Ayanna Mitchell, Nursing Associate Degree. Hannah Mize, Nursing Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Kara Moorefield, General Studies Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Dakota Moorefield, Management Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Yamani Muse, General Studies – Human Services Associate Degree. Danielle Nagel, General Education Certification, and General Studies Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude. David Nagel, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Kerrington Parker, Substance Abuse Counselor Assistant Career Studies Certificate. Nathaniel Parks, Criminal Justice Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Philip Parsons, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree. Tevin Penn, General Education Certification. Ayden Pickett, General Education Certification. Anna Poe, Pre-BSN Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Candice Prillaman, Practical Nursing Certification, Cum Laude. Jennifer Puckett, General Engineering Technology Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Marcus Redd, General Studies – Information Tech Associate Degree and General Education Certification. Paulina Reyes,General Engineering Technology Associate Degree. Tanner Roach, CNC Lathe Operator Career Studies Certificate. Michael Roberts II, Cybersecurity & Networking Career Studies Certificate. Katherine Rorrer, General Education Certification. Jeff Sampson, Welding Career Studies Certificate. Jacqueline Scales, Substance Abuse Counselor Assistant Career Studies Certificate. Donna Schenk, Therapeutic Massage Certification, Magna Cum Laude. Kaitlyn Settlemoir, General Education Certification and Health Science Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Tiffany Slate, Business Administration Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Abigail Smith, General Education Certification. Ryan Spencer, Infomation Systems Tech Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Brenton Spicer, General Education Certification, Cum Laude. JaLena Spikes, Computer Service Technician Career Studies Certificate. Shikayla Tatum, General Education Certification, and General Studies Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Myah Taylor, Health Technology: EMS Career Studies Certificate. Jaxon Turner, Criminal Justice Associate Degree. Fabiola Vasquez Becerra, General Education Certification, Summa Cum Laude. Whitney Walker, Early Childhood Development Associate Degree, Cum Laude. John Walker, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Kaitlyn Wickham, General Studies Associate Degree. Kaleigh Willard, Practical Nursing Certification, Cum Laude. Ramona Wilson, General Studies: Teacher Education Prep Associate Degree. Montasia Wilson, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree. Arianna Wilson, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Faith Young, General Studies: Teacher Education Prep Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Jared Young, Science Associate Degree. Tiffani

Zecchini, Nursing Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Meadows of Dan: Landon Augustine, General Studies Associate Degree. Sean Klisiewecz, Nursing Associate Degree.

Jessica Wilkins, Health Technology: EMS Career Studies Certificate.

From: Moneta: Jennifer Cogar, Health Technology: EMS Advanced Career Studies Certificate.

From Norfolk: Luke Gibson, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree.

From North Dinwiddie: Michael Johnson, Internet Services Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude.

From Patrick Springs: Glenn Belcher, Technical Studies Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Brooklynn Caviness, Nursing Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Michael Elliott, EMS – Paramedic Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude. Kenneth Foltz: Residential/Commercial/Industrial Electrician Career Studies Certificate. Abby Goad, Welding Career Studies Certificate and Industrial Welding Certification, Cum Laude. Lydia Lester, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree. Joseph Littles, Industrial Welding Certification. Amber Mize, Nursing Associate Degree, Magna

Cum Laude. Kaitlyn Shough, General Education Certification. Hannah Sowers, Administration of Justice Associate Degree. Amber Wagoner, Health Technology- Pre-Nursing Career Studies Certificate. Katlyn Wagoner, Office Assisting Career Studies Certificate.

From Penhook: Barbara Toney, Wellness Career Studies Certificate.

From Plano, TX: Cristopher Brouwer, General Studies Associate Degree. Caleb Brouwer, General Studies Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude.

From Ridgeland, SC: Ny’Gel Boozer, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree.

From Ridgeway: Tianna Barksdale, General Studies Associate Degree. Andrew Bennett, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate, Magna Cum Laude. Adam Burris, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree. Omar Diaz-Gonzalez, Welding Career Studies Certificate. Hannah Ferguson, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Rachel Gehrke, Early Childhood Education Certification, Magna Cum Laude. Zachary Gillespie, Industrial Welding Certification, Magna Cum Laude. Ivanna Gutierrez, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude. Joanna Gutierrez, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Tamera Hailey, Gen Studies – Human Services Associate Degree and General Education Certification, Cum Laude. Nigel Hairston, Motorsports Technician Career Studies Certificate and Motorsports Technology Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Rhonda Hamlett, Medical Office Associate Degree and Medical Transcription Career Studies Certificate, Cum Laude. Caitlin Hankins, Therapeutic Massage Certification. Tristin Jones, Business Administration Associate Degree. Gage Jones, General Education Certification. Victoria Lawson, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Emily Lemons, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Porsha Moyer, Early Childhood Education Certification. Austin Nelson, Industrial Controls Career Studies Certificate, Industrial Electronics Technol Associate Degree, and Residential/Commercial/Industrial Electrician Career Studies Certificate. Nick O’Der, General Studies Associate Degree. Adina Prillaman, General Education Certification, Cum Laude. Baily Shelton, General Education Certification. Austin Sigmon, EMS – Paramedic Associate Degree. Jacob Smith, Welding Career Studies Certificate. Hunter Stephens, General Education Certification. Kristie Strader, Early Childhood Development Associate Degree. Hunter Vaught, Resid/Comm/Industr Electrician Career Studies Certificate. Neelya Webb, General Education Certification. Kellie Wilson, Nursing Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Dalton Wright, General Studies: Teacher Education Prep Associate Degree. Sealey Wright, Nursing Associate Degree, Cum Laude.

From Roanoke: Joshua Clifford, Physical Therapy Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude. Nadina Newman, Cybersecurity & Networking Career Studies Certificate.

From Rockbridge Baths: Heather Webb, Internet Webmaster Career Studies Certificate.

From Rocky Mount: Nolen-Lynn Boyd, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree. Elijah Cox, General Education Certification. Robin Davis, Health Technology: EMS Advanced Career Studies Certificate. Kaitley Goard, Physical Therapy Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Ebony Legans, Nursing Associate Degree, Cum Laude. William O’Neal, Health Technology: EMS Advanced Career Studies Certificate. Ashley Perkins, Industrial Welding Certification, Cum Laude. Allison Shrewsbury, General Studies Associate Degree and General Education Certification, Summa Cum Laude. Jamie Stump, General Studies: Teacher Education Prep Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Jessica Trussell, Nursing Associate Degree. Paige Wainwright, Physical Therapy Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude. Kara Witcher, Bookkeeping Certification. Brandi Witcher, Office Assisting Career Studies Certificate. Anthony Wright, General Education Certification and General Studies: Teacher Education Prep Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude.

From Rougemont, NC: Jaden Hurdle General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude.

From Ruffin, NC: Krysten McMahon Practical Nursing Certification, Cum Laude.

From Spencer: Kansas Cutchins, General Education Certification, Cum Laude. Carley Gravely, General Studies Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude. William Ingalls, General Education Certification, Cum Laude. Abigail Lange, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree. Kaitlin Lawrence, Medical Office Associate Degree,

Medical Transcription Career Studies Certificate, and Office Assisting Career Studies Certificate. Hannah Nance, General Education Certification. Kayla Pearman, General Studies Associate Degree. Logan Taylor, Therapeutic Massage Certification.

From Stanleytown: Sofia Hernandez, General Education Certification and Pre-BSN Associate Degree.

From Stokesdale: Madison Lemons, General Education Certification and Health Science Associate Degree, Cum Laude.

From Stuart: Jody Agee, Welding Career Studies Certificate, Valerie Baines, Nursing Associate Degree, Hailey Billings, Nursing Associate Degree. Nicholas Bowman, Industrial Welding Certification and Welding Career Studies Certificate. Abbigail Carter, Physical Therapy Associate Degree. Maranda Cox, General Studies – Human Services Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Allison Eames, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude. Ada Fain, General Studies Associate Degree. MaKayla Fix, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Noah Freeman, Administration of Justice Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude. Lydia Gunter, General Studies Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Elizabeth Huerta, General Education Certification, Cum Laude. Dustin Land, Industrial Welding Certification and Welding Career Studies Certificate. Amber Lawless, Pre-BSN Associate Degree. Brandon Leyva, General Studies Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Blake McCutchen, Entrepreneurship/Small Bus Associate Degree, Cum Laude. Devin Merriman, General Studies Associate Degree, Cum Laude. William Morrison, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree. Zachary Morse, General Education Certification.

Jenna Pruitt, General Studies – Human Services Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Thomas Rose, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree. Diana Salmons, EMS – Paramedic Associate Degree. Nancy Sanchez, Office Assisting Career Studies Certificate, Administrative Support Tech Associate Degree, and Clerical Studies

Certification, Summa Cum Laude. Stephanie Scales, General Studies – Human Services Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Jennifer Scott, Management Associate Degree. Carl Smith, Health Technology: EMS Advanced Career Studies Certificate. Cindy Thomas, Gen Studies – Human Services Associate Degree. Dylan Thompson, General Studies Associate

Degree. Gonzalo Vargas, General Studies Associate Degree. Marisa Wagner, Early Childhood Development Associate Degree. Levi Williams, General Studies Associate Degree. Sydney Wilson, General Education Certification and Pre-BSN Associate Degree, Cum Laude.

From Suffolk: William Rice, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude.

From Thaxton: Nathan Porterfield, General Education Certification and General Studies Associate Degree, Cum Laude.

From Toano: Richard Gravel, Motorsports Technology Associate Degree.

From Trafford, PA: Robert Lane, Business Administration Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude.

From Union Hall: Breanna Wheeling, Game Design and Development Associate Degree, Cum Laude.

From Vinton: Brandan Arthur, EMS – Paramedic Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Brittany Jones, Pre-BSN Associate Degree, Summa Cum Laude.

From Wirtz: Charlotte Turner, General Studies: Teacher Education Prep Associate Degree, Magna Cum Laude. Sarah Vanreenen, Infant and Toddler Care Career Studies Certificate.

From Woolwine: Eric Belcher, Industrial Welding Certification. Kenneth Brady Jr. Health Technology: EMS Advanced Career Studies Certificate. Kandis Hylton, Early Childhood Development Associate Degree. Brooke Michaud, Early Childhood Development Associate Degree.

From Zebulon, NC: Elizabeth Parrish, General Education Certification.