Community Calendar

Saturday, May 14, 2022
Monday market at Fairystone

Saturday, May 14

Bassett Ruritan Club breakfast from 6-10 a.m.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon at 65 West Main Street.

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Expressions entries drop-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Avenue.

Knitting with Fern plus friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts; Session I Introduction; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 for members and $110 for non-members. Class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org.

Southwest Piedmont Beekeepers Association field day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Observe bees in their hives.

Spaghetti plate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fayette Area Historical Initiative, 211 Fayette Street, $10.

Sunday, May 15

Hanging Rock hike with Blue Ridge Ski and Outing Club from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet at the Food Lion in Bassett Forks. Moderate hike until the end, which is strenuous.

Sock hop from 2-5 p.m. at the Spencer-Penn Centre. $5.

MHC Historical Society annual meeting and author talk at 3 p.m. at the former Henry County courthouse. Roy Pollina will talk about his book “Justified by Her Children.”

Tuesday, May 17

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, May 18

Knitting at Piedmont Arts from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $40 for one session if you’re not enrolled for the entire class.

Triad S.A.L.T. Council seminar from 2-3 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building. The program will be on scams against older adults. Free with refreshments.

Community take-out meal at the Smith Memorial United Methodist Church from 5-6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24

Chix with Stix, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Piedmont Arts, Ages 12 to adult, Free to Members, $5 Non-members per class. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating. Bring your own supplies. Free to members. $5 for non-members (pay at the door).

Bingo at 7 p.m. at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Wednesday, May 25

L.I.F.E. series—Lawn Care: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

Friday, June 3

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

