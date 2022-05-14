(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Frances Arlaus, 81, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Jess Frank Greenwalt Jr., 79, of Martinsville passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Bradley Ray Hall, 53, of Henry, Virginia, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his residence. Services will be private. Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.

Carl Johnson, 88, of Laurel Park Ave., Martinsville, Va., transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Jack Luckado, 67, of Martinsville, Va., transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Monday, May 9, 2022, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Ronnie Wayne Martin, 72, of Martinsville, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. A visitation will be held at Norris Funeral Home at 1500 Kings Mountain Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Lewis Mills, 87, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Patricia Philpott Petty, 92, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at her residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Trula Short, 84, of Bassett, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her home. Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 12 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow the funeral service at Boyd-Keen Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Short family.

Charles Sigmon, 70, of Axton, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Jean “Granny” Tatum, 87, of Spencer, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Old Well Christian Church in Spencer, Va. There will be visitation and light refreshments after the service. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

William Charles Vanscooter, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

The family of Joe Vipperman invites you to celebrate his life at a memorial service. The service will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive, Moneta, VA 24121.

Mary Frye Willard, 70, of Axton, VA passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mercy Crossing Church. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Mercy Crossing Church, and other times will be at the home of Wayne and Andrea Willard, 150 Royal Oak Dr., Axton, VA 24054. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Willard family.