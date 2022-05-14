Saturday, May 14, 2022
Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms possible and a high of 80

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Special Weather Statement:

Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to less than one-quarter of a mile in spots across the region, including interstate 77 around Fancy Gap into early Saturday morning.

Hazardous Weather Statement:

Today: Slow moving scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon will have the potential to produce localized flooding in low lying, poor drainage and urban areas.

Sunday through Tuesday: A few severe thunderstorms capable of producing locally damaging winds and large hail are possible Sunday afternoon. Severe thunderstorms will again be possible Monday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and large hail the primary hazards.

Forecast Discussion:

An upper level low pressure system will lift north through our area today, providing a good chance for showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rain this afternoon. Unsettled
weather will continue Sunday and Monday with afternoon showers and storms expected with dry weather anticipated Tuesday. Much warmer temperatures along with scattered afternoon thunderstorms arrive late next week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
