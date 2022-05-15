(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Jeanette Blankenship, 49, of Martinsville, died Friday, May 13, 2022. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Jess Frank Greenwalt Jr., 79, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Carl Johnson, 88, of Laurel Park Ave., Martinsville, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Jack Luckado, 67, of Martinsville, died Monday, May 9, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Robert F. “Bob” McMillan, fondly known as Mr. Mac, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home, 109 Broad Street, Martinsville, VA 24112. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The family would like to invite friends, family and former students to come and share stories. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Patricia Philpott “Pat” Petty, 92, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Stanleytown United Methodist Church with visitation at 11:30 a.m. The service will follow at 1 p.m. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Charles Sigmon, 70, of Axton, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his residence. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.

Mary Satterfield Taylor, age 98, died on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at King’s Grant Retirement Community, Martinsville, Va. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. June 11, 2022 at Collins-McKee-Stone in Martinsville. The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at noon. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

Grant K. Via, 85, of Martinsville, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.