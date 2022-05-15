Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms possible today with a high of 82

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

The National Weather Service says that a few severe thunderstorms capable of producing locally damaging winds and large hail are possible this afternoon again on Monday afternoon and evening. This may occur as a cold front passes across the lower Mid-Atlantic and the Carolinas. A weather pattern more typical of mid-summer will then develop for the second half of the week, with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, and temperatures several degrees above normal for the middle of May.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: