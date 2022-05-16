Monday, May 16, 2022
Drew Brees tweets he ‘may play football again’ while discussing his future plans

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees created quite a stir Sunday night when he brought up the possibility of returning to the NFL in a tweet.

Addressing “speculation” from media outlets about his future, Brees, 43, said he is “currently undecided.”

“I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above,” he tweeted. “I’ll let you know.”

The 13-time Pro Bowl quarterback retired last March and worked as an NFL analyst for NBC this past season.

Dennis Allen, the head coach of the Saints, commented on Brees’ tweet Monday.

“I think it was a comment made in jest, and we certainly haven’t had any conversations in that regard,” Allen told reporters.

